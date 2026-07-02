Syrian Democratic Council Calls for Independent Investigation into Attacks on Tel Aran and Tel Hasel

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) issued a statement condemning the attacks on the towns of Tel Aran and Tel Hasel in the Aleppo countryside and called for an independent investigation and the release of the detainees.

According to the Hawar News Agency, the MSD issued a statement on its official website responding to actions taken by forces of the Syrian Interim Government in the towns of Tel Aran and Tel Hasel.

The statement condemned the raids on the homes of Kurdish citizens, the arrests of individuals, and the mistreatment of women and the elderly in these two towns. The MSD described these actions as contrary to the principles of the rule of law and human rights, declaring that such measures are incompatible with the transition process in Syria.

The statement further emphasized that the political transition process in Syria must be grounded in justice and equal citizenship, and that various segments of Syrian society should not be subjected to arrest under various pretexts.

The Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) also warned that these actions could threaten social peace and fuel mistrust and division within Syrian society. The statement emphasized that Syria needs the establishment of a democratic government, respect for the rights and freedoms of the people, and the protection of its citizens now more than ever.

Opposing forced displacement, demographic engineering, and the use of force, the MSD called for an end to these practices, the release of detainees, the clarification of their status, and the initiation of independent investigations to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The statement concluded by stressing that creating a safe and stable Syria is impossible without the rule of law, justice, and national participation, and that all segments of Syrian society must work together for the country's future while upholding its unity.