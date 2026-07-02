We Will Participate in a Government Formed on the Basis of Genuine Partnership

According to Kurdpress, Qubad Talabani—head of the secretariat office of Jalal Talabani—discussed the process of forming the new cabinet, as well as the PUK's position in Baghdad and on the international stage, during his meeting with the Green Faction in the Kurdistan Parliament.

According to a statement from Qubad Talabani’s office, he emphasized that the Patriotic Union currently holds an influential and powerful position in Baghdad; furthermore, on the international stage, the party's views and policies regarding critical issues in Iraq and the region are receiving greater attention than ever before.

He added that all international friends and stakeholders are aware of the Patriotic Union's stance, noting that the party not only poses no obstacle to the formation of the new cabinet but actively advocates for the government to be formed as quickly as possible.

Qubad Talabani also stated that, from the outset of negotiations, the Patriotic Union had declared it would participate only in a government formed on the basis of genuine partnership; he attributed this stance to the party's commitment to the promises made to the people of Kurdistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, referring to the situation of the Kurdistan Parliament, he said that representatives—despite the parliament being inactive—must fulfill their responsibilities toward their constituents and actively address citizens' problems and demands on a daily basis.