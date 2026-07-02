None of our ministers or deputy ministers have been implicated in corruption cases.

According to Kurdpress, Latif Nirwayi stated that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is one of the few parties in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region whose ministers or deputy ministers serving in Baghdad over the past 23 years have never been arrested for corruption, dismissed from office, fled, or had their vote of confidence revoked; furthermore, none of the party's nominees for high-ranking positions in Baghdad have ever been disqualified due to any allegations.

Nirouei also stated that the "Green Zone" area (the Patriotic Union’s sphere of influence) is one of the few regions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that has never become a safe haven for individuals who committed corruption or embezzlement in Baghdad or other Iraqi provinces; nor have such individuals been permitted to seek refuge in Sulaymaniyah to hide.

In conclusion, he reiterated that the published list concerning certain federal government ministers and deputy ministers does not include the name of any minister or deputy minister affiliated with the Patriotic Union; all of them are currently in Baghdad performing their daily duties and are observing the corruption cases from afar.