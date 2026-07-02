Introduction of Peace Process Legislation Delayed

According to KurdPress, Sezai Temelli, Deputy Group Chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), criticized the delay in drafting legislation concerning the "peace and democratic society" process. He noted that discussions to finalize the bill are continuing and it is expected to be submitted to parliament before the legislative break begins. According to Temelli, passing this law is essential for advancing the peace process and the democratization of Turkey.

Sezai Temelli addressed current events and the status of a highly anticipated legislative bill during a press conference at the Turkish Parliament.

At the outset of his remarks, Temelli honored the memory of the 33 intellectuals, writers, and artists killed 33 years ago at the Madimak Hotel in Sivas; he noted that while Turkey’s history has witnessed numerous massacres targeting Alevis, the Madimak tragedy was among the most harrowing. Criticizing the judicial handling of the case, he stated that the perpetrators and the forces behind the scenes were never fully exposed, and many of the accused were released.

He also criticized other parties for ignoring the proposal for a parliamentary inquiry into the Madimak incident, explaining that the DEM Party had submitted the motion to Parliament with the aim of preserving collective memory and pursuing the neglected judicial process.

Continuing, Temelli criticized the backlog of bills during the final days before the parliamentary recess, referring to the phenomenon as "Parliament's July syndrome." He stated that the government fails to carry out essential work during the winter months, only to rush multiple legislative packages into Parliament in July, pushing for their approval without adequate debate.

The deputy chair of the DEM Party’s parliamentary group also dismissed the twelfth judicial package as incapable of resolving Turkey's justice crisis. He argued that previous judicial packages had not only failed to strengthen the rule of law but had, in fact, entrenched and expanded injustice and the judiciary's lack of independence.

In another part of his remarks, Temelli referred to the NATO summit in Ankara, noting that the government had spent 12 billion liras solely on preparations for the event. He equated this figure to 430,000 minimum wages and added that raising NATO member states' defense spending to five percent of their GDP would mean allocating more resources to weaponry, thereby exacerbating poverty in society.

Responding to reporters' questions regarding the likelihood of the anticipated bill being submitted to the legislature before the parliamentary session concludes, he said: "Our consultations on this matter are ongoing, and discussions are underway. It appears an agreement has been reached to submit this bill before the end of July and prior to the parliamentary recess."

Temelli added that this matter had also been reviewed during a meeting of the DEM Party’s Central Executive Committee, and that the party’s spokesperson, Ayşegül Doğan, was set to share further details with the public.

Emphasizing the necessity of passing this legislation, he said: "Not everything that comes before Parliament is necessarily passed; however, the passage of this law is essential. From what I have observed, the stance of other parties has also been positive so far."

Temelli deemed the legislation crucial for Turkey’s future, peace, democracy, and the restoration of the rule of law, stating that it must be approached with a sense of responsibility. He added: "This law should not be passed at the end of July, but right now—because it is already overdue."