The process of forming the Syrian People's Assembly does not reflect the true will of society.

According to Kurdpress, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) issued a statement regarding the formation of the "Syrian People's Council," declaring that the mechanism for selecting the council's members failed to reflect the true will of society or represent the expectations and demands of Syria's diverse social segments and components. The party called for the adoption of a democratic approach rooted in national participation and equitable representation across all state institutions.

As reported by Hawar News Agency, the PYD media office—highlighting Syria's current critical transitional phase—emphasized that the country's new structure must be shaped by the will of the entire Syrian population and align with the sacrifices and aspirations of future generations.

The statement asserts that current circumstances demand a democratic path grounded in genuine and inclusive national participation, and that there must be a departure from policies of domination and unilateral decision-making imposed upon Syrian society.

The PYD further emphasized that insisting on maintaining state centralization and replicating policies that have already proven ineffective cannot pave the way for a new Syria. The statement reads: "Such measures are incompatible with the requirements of the transitional phase; not only do they fail to foster trust among the Syrian people, but they also deepen divisions and diminish opportunities for achieving an inclusive national solution."

The party expressed deep concern regarding the process of selecting members for the People's Assembly and finalizing its roster. It stated that, although Kurds are an integral part of Syria's history, national identity, and political and cultural diversity, the current method of appointments has raised serious concerns about the continued marginalization and exclusion of Kurds across various regions of Syria—particularly in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The statement further emphasized: "At a time when the Syrian people seek to move beyond the past and build a shared, democratic future, the lack of genuine and equitable Kurdish representation in the People's Assembly is incompatible with the spirit of the transitional phase."

The PYD also stated that the mechanism for selecting council members failed to reflect the true will of the community or take into account the demands of various social segments—an issue that raises questions regarding the inclusivity and credibility of the process.

The statement further noted that any serious political process requires the selection of individuals who represent the free will of their communities, command public trust, possess the ability to resolve the people's problems, defend their rights, and actively participate in shaping the country's future.

The party also emphasized that Kurdish participation in the People's Council and other state institutions must be genuine, active, and commensurate with their historical standing in Syria. In this context, emphasis was placed on guaranteeing the national, political, and cultural rights of the Kurds within the framework of a democratic, decentralized state founded on justice, equality, the rule of law, and respect for the will of all segments of society.

Finally, the Democratic Union Party called for a review of the management of the process for forming the Syrian People's Assembly, urging the adoption of a national and democratic approach to ensure fair and inclusive representation for Kurds and all sectors of Syrian society within state institutions. According to the party, realizing these objectives could pave the way for stability, the establishment of a democratic and decentralized Syria, and the preservation of the dignity and rights of all the country's people.