We Are Deeply Grateful to the KDP and the PUK

According to Kurdpress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zeidi wrote on the social media platform X: "Our government continues—with unwavering resolve—on its path of pursuing the corrupt, recovering state assets, consolidating institutional authority, and upholding justice; despite all pressures and challenges, we will not retreat from this course."

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the dear people of Iraq, who have supported the reform process through their responsible stance. We also extend our appreciation and gratitude to our brothers in the Council of Representatives, the Supreme Judicial Council, the esteemed religious authorities, the leader of the National Shiite Movement—Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr—members of the Coordination Framework, the National Political Council, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, other political parties and movements, security and oversight agencies, mosque clerics, Iraq’s noble tribal sheikhs, journalists, media activists, and all national forces that have supported the government in the fight against corruption."

This broad national support demonstrates that the fight against corruption is not solely the government's battle; rather, it is a national responsibility shared by all Iraqis in order to safeguard public assets, the rule of law, and the future of Iraq.