Warning Issued Regarding Continued Political Gridlock in the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, the statement notes that while the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament were held on October 20, 2024, some 622 days have since passed without the parliament convening its inaugural session, the election of a parliamentary presidium, or the formation of a new Regional Government cabinet.

The statement further emphasizes that this situation persists while the region grapples with complex circumstances stemming from the consequences of war, conflict, political rivalries, and security instability. An accumulation of problems, widening political rifts, and escalating internal disputes have plunged the Kurdistan Region into a deep political deadlock; the continuation of this state of affairs poses serious consequences for the Region's political standing and system of governance.

The Central Committee of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party reiterates its position that the root of the current crisis lies not merely in disagreements over the allocation of posts or the formation of a government, but rather stems from the failure of the prevailing philosophy of power and approach to administration, as well as the obsolescence of the existing governance model.

In another part of the statement, the party proposed strategies to resolve the crisis, declaring that prior to any agreement on the distribution of positions and the formation of a cabinet, it is essential for the Region's political forces—grounded in a realistic understanding of regional and international developments—to reach a consensus on a shared vision for governance and fundamental reforms.

The Kurdistan Toilers' Party further announced that, guided by its national and patriotic principles, it would work alongside other political parties, civil society organizations, and national figures to break the political deadlock, create a conducive environment for resolving the crisis, and address the people's demands.

The party went on to emphasize the following principles:

Preserving the Kurdistan Region and safeguarding its national and democratic achievements.

Maintaining internal unity within Kurdistan and resolving the Region's internal issues internally.

Resolving disputes through continuous and constructive dialogue, reaching a balanced national agreement, removing obstacles to the resumption of parliamentary proceedings, and forming a new cabinet with broad-based support.

Formulating a joint political strategy that includes the following:

Presenting a new model of governance aimed at strengthening the Region's legal, constitutional, and institutional standing.

Developing a joint policy to resolve outstanding issues between the Region and the Iraqi federal government within the constitutional framework.

Convening a comprehensive Kurdistan-wide conference focused on nation-building, state-building, and the advancement of Kurdish dialogue.

Laying the groundwork for upcoming parliamentary elections by restructuring the electoral commission based on professionalism and impartiality, reforming the electoral law, and guaranteeing equal opportunities for all political factions.

Initiating an anti-corruption drive in the Kurdistan Region in tandem with the anti-corruption campaign across Iraq.

Formulating a unified policy to support the Kurdish cause in other parts of Kurdistan and pursuing peaceful solutions.

The statement concludes by emphasizing that, at a time when Iraq is taking steps to resolve its multifaceted crises, it is inappropriate for the Kurdistan Region to remain trapped in a cycle of political deadlock; extricating the Region from this situation is regarded as a national and patriotic responsibility for all political forces.