Ali Hama-Salih Has Repeatedly Threatened Me and My Child

According to Kurdpress, Sazgar Fariq—an MP from the "National Position Movement"—issued a sharp and forthright statement accusing Ali Hama-Salih, a former MP and prominent critic, of making threats against her life and exploiting his political position for ulterior motives.

In his statement, Sazgar Fariq challenged Ali Hama-Salih and posed several questions to him; recalling the events of 2018, Fariq accused Hama-Salih of disregarding 500,000 voters and the families of the February 17th martyrs by breaking away from the "Change Movement" (Gorran), and of being complicit in the difficult circumstances of the past eight years by voting to approve the current cabinet.

The representative of the Patriotic Movement stated: "With whose backing is this language of threats and accusations being employed? What would your stance have been had one of the ruling parties used such rhetoric back then? You filed a complaint that was processed in mere days, in which you demanded 300 million dinars in compensation!"

The most serious aspect of Sazgar Fariq’s statement is the allegation of a direct threat from Ali Hama-Salih. Fariq, the spouse of one of the Kurdistan Region’s martyrs, emphasized: "Since becoming a member of parliament, I have consistently faced serious threats from this individual—threats that now endanger the personal safety of both myself and my child."

Noting that certain factions and figures have exploited the names of martyrs for their own political gain for over a decade, Sazgar Fariq declared that she would no longer remain silent in the face of such practices.

She added: "As a woman, a mother to a fatherless child, and a member of a family that has fallen victim to the prevailing corruption, I will—despite all these pressures—continue my political path outside the framework of the ruling parties (the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan), guided by the principles of my martyred husband."