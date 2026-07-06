Kurdpress

Iranians state: "Of the seven emirates, six have established relations with Iran, and we do not agree with the policies of the [Abu Dhabi] Emirate!"

The UAE: State sovereignty or under the influence of international corporations?

Eight major Israeli companies manage the UAE.

According to recent statistics for the years 2025–2026:

The number of native Emirati citizens ranges between 1.2 and 1.4 million, while the total population of the UAE is approximately 10 to 11.5 million. Consequently, Emiratis today constitute only 10 to 12 percent of the country's total population.

The highest concentration of Emirati citizens is found in three emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah); 300,000 Emiratis live in Dubai alone!

The UAE consists of seven emirates:

1. **Abu Dhabi:** Its ruler is Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the President of the United Arab Emirates.

2. **Dubai:** Its ruler is Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

3. **Sharjah:** Its ruler is Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

4. **Ajman:** Its ruler is Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

5. **Umm Al Quwain:** Its ruler is Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

6. **Ras Al Khaimah:** Its ruler is Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

7. **Fujairah:** Its ruler is Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

The question is: who governs the UAE?

Following the end of Hong Kong's role in 1997 and its return to Chinese sovereignty, that global commercial and financial role shifted to the UAE; the UAE has now become the world's largest commercial and financial hub.

This shift is significantly linked to the role of Israeli companies. Currently, many sensitive sectors—including security, finance, commerce, and the military—are under the control of Israeli firms. This expansion of Israel's role followed the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington on September 15, 2020.

The companies in question include:

1. **OurCrowd:** Operates in the investment sector. It was the first Israeli investment firm to receive an official license in Abu Dhabi and is active in fields such as artificial intelligence, medical technology, agriculture, and FinTech.

2. **Liquidity Group:** Operates in the fintech sector, focusing on investment and financing for startups.

3. **Check Point Software Technologies:** Operates in the cybersecurity sector; it is one of the world's largest companies dedicated to network and data protection, serving financial and government institutions in the Persian Gulf region.

4. **CyberArk:** Operates in the cybersecurity sector, specializing in the protection of digital accounts and identities within the Persian Gulf and UAE markets.

5. **Wiz:** Operates in the field of cloud security (covering data protection, cyberattack prevention, user access management, and data encryption).

6. **Watergen:** Operates in the water and environmental sectors, possessing technology to generate water from atmospheric humidity and produce artificial rain.

7. **Israel Aerospace Industries:** Operates in the aerospace and defense sectors (drones, radar, and military systems).

8. **Rafael Advanced Defense Systems:** Operates in the field of military technology and is known for its missiles and air defense systems.

It is evident from this that the presence of Israeli companies has enabled them to exert significant influence over critical sectors in the UAE and to control many of these areas.

The UAE has become Israel's primary base in the region. Through the UAE, Israel has managed to:

🔺 It intervenes in numerous regional crises, particularly in countries opposed to Israel—ranging from Iraq to Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Algeria, and Somalia.

🔺 By controlling the UAE’s financial and banking systems, Israel has managed to launder hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from countries in the region, subsequently using these funds as leverage against the original owners.

🔺 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has now fallen completely under Israeli domination; according to Iranian intelligence, the other six emirates have established contact with Iran, as they oppose the Abu Dhabi ruler's conduct and fundamentally disagree with this policy. 🔺 It intervenes in numerous regional crises, particularly in countries opposed to Israel—ranging from Iraq to Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Algeria, and Somalia.

🔺 By controlling the UAE’s financial and banking systems, Israel has managed to launder hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from countries in the region, subsequently using these funds as leverage against the original owners.

🔺 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has now fallen completely under Israeli domination; according to Iranian intelligence, the other six emirates have established contact with Iran, as they oppose the Abu Dhabi ruler's conduct and fundamentally disagree with this policy. 🔺 Therefore, do not be surprised if Kurdish, Arab, Turkish, and Iranian individuals, factions, politicians, and capitalists—who travel to the UAE or hold investments there—are linked in some way to a financial system involving Israeli and Western companies. This may well be the primary reason why so many politicians and capitalists refrain from expressing any political stance against Israel.

Dilshad Majid

The source of information regarding the companies is Reuters.