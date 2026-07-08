We Need a Social Contract to Build a Free Country

According to KurdPress, the DBP’s public meetings—held under the slogan "We Build Peace Together with the People"—continued for the third consecutive day in the city of Gaziantep (Kurdish name: Dilok). Keskin Bayındır, the party's co-chair, participated in various events during the visit, accompanied by a delegation of DBP officials.

As the first stop on its itinerary, the party delegation visited the Alevi Cultural Association in the Şahinbey district of Gaziantep. During the meeting—attended by representatives from the city's Alevi associations—discussions and an exchange of views took place regarding the "peace and democratic society" process.

Speaking at the meeting, Keskin Bayındır said: "We are striving to build a country where all people can live freely. If this process is to be sustainable—and if the diverse identities and beliefs of this land are to be recognized—we need a social contract."

Later in the meeting, an Alevi citizen highlighted the historical pressures faced by the Alevi community, stating: "Alevis desire peace more than any other group, for they have endured the greatest oppression and discrimination over the centuries." "We have experienced the tragedies of Sivas, Maraş, and Çorum. These were one-sided and unequal attacks. We are not yet equal citizens, and we demand equal rights."

Another attendee, expressing skepticism regarding the government's performance in previous attempts to resolve the Kurdish issue, said: "There was extensive discussion about a resolution process in the past, but we all saw the outcome. For this reason, I do not have much hope for this current process. No matter how much talk there is of hope, nothing will change until the government takes concrete steps."

Emphasizing that the solution to these problems lies in democracy, another citizen remarked: "We all share the same problems. We live under the same sky and breathe the air of the same land."

Following this meeting, the DBP delegation traveled to the village of Chakhot in the Nusaybin district, where they met with local residents to discuss the "peace and democratic society" process. During the gathering, the latest developments regarding the process were explained to the citizens, and they were urged to expand their participation and activities to advance the initiative.

The delegation members then visited villages in the Qamishlo region, participating in further public meetings that drew a large turnout of women and youth. Attendees called for immediate practical steps in the peace process; citing mistrust stemming from the government's actions, they emphasized the need for the Kurdish community to further strengthen its organized struggle.

The meetings concluded with the chanting of slogans associated with the Kurdish movement.