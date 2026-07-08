Democratic Integration in Syria Cannot Be Achieved Without Guaranteeing the Rights of Kurds and Women

According to Kurdpress, Ilham Ahmed—Co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria—stated that the integration process in Syria can only be democratic if the rights of all ethnic groups and women are guaranteed. She noted that despite the ongoing integration of military forces and Autonomous Administration institutions, challenges persist, such as the marginalization of women in decision-making, the failure to recognize mother-tongue education, and limited Kurdish representation within the Damascus government structure.

Ahmed addressed the ongoing integration process in Syria via an online link during a specialized seminar titled "The Geopolitics of Kurdistan and the Status of Women," held in the city of Sulaymaniyah.

Ilham Ahmed continued: "The Women's Protection Units (YPJ) ought to be part of the army's structure, yet the government creates obstacles in this regard. We see that a narrow, patriarchal mindset still prevails on this issue. Women played a crucial role in the Autonomous Administration; however, the January 29 agreement was drafted under wartime conditions, and we observe that in many areas, women are not recognized as agents capable of exercising their own will and making decisions. There are also challenges regarding mother-tongue education, with attempts to limit it to merely optional classes. This is a very serious issue. If we speak of democratic integration, then mother-tongue education must be accepted as well. While some educational credentials issued by the Autonomous Administration's schools have been recognized, disagreements still persist."

Noting the very limited Kurdish presence in the Damascus government, Ilham Ahmed stated: "Kurdish and women's representation should not be reduced to mere numbers. Political parties have also expressed their dissatisfaction in this regard. The agreement of January 29 emphasized the necessity of Kurdish presence and representation within state institutions. Many entities stress that Syria is not defined by a single identity but is a multi-ethnic and multi-identity country, and that a democratic Syria can only be built upon such a perspective. Discussions regarding mother-tongue education, the status of women, and the participation of all peoples and ethnic groups in the new system are ongoing within the integration process."

In her concluding remarks, Ilham Ahmed noted: "A nation cannot engage in effective political activity unless it is organized. There is great potential within society, but this potential must be organized based on democratic principles. Women play a unique and dynamic role in this regard and bear significant responsibilities. It is essential that we become part of the Syrian state structure and transform the country into a democratic system. At this juncture, the Kurds need unity more than ever. New dynamics can only be sustainable if the status and rights of the Kurds are guaranteed. Women, too, must fulfill their responsibilities in this process; they can do so by organizing themselves across all spheres of their activity."