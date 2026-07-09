Widespread US Media Coverage of the Hacking of US Military Websites by Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the hacking of several U.S. Army websites—accompanied by the posting of messages supporting Kurdistan and opposing Donald Trump and Tom Barrack, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey—has drawn widespread attention across American media and specialized cybersecurity outlets. Although news of the attack first broke via *Cyberscoop*, it was quickly covered from various angles by other media outlets such as *The Daily Beast*, *TechRadar Pro*, *Daily Kos*, and *Raw Story*, addressing everything from the technical aspects of the breach to its political implications for the Trump administration and Washington's relations with the Kurds.

According to reports, two U.S. Army web subsystems—specifically the websites of the Army Innovation Lab and the Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center—were targeted by a "404 error page hijacking" attack. In this method, attackers alter the content of error pages to display their own messages without actually breaching the main pages of the site.

Cyberscoop: The Story Breaks

Cyberscoop, a specialized outlet, was the first to reveal the attack. It reported that independent cybersecurity researcher Ronald Lovelace first identified the compromised pages and subsequently alerted the U.S. Army and the outlet's journalists.

According to Cyberscoop, the hacked pages displayed slogans such as "Free Kurdistan" and "Kurds were here," alongside offensive messages directed at Donald Trump and Tom Barrack.

The outlet also noted that the hackers likely exploited a vulnerability in the error page management system or a web content management system plugin, although the exact method of intrusion remains unclear.

Lovelace warned that the appearance of these alterations across multiple domains suggests deeper infrastructure vulnerabilities, elevating the incident beyond mere vandalism.

The Daily Beast: Attack Coincides with Trump’s Visit to Turkey

The Daily Beast analyzed the attack within the context of political developments surrounding Donald Trump’s visit to Turkey for the NATO summit.

The outlet noted that the hackers' messages were not limited to pro-Kurdish slogans but directly targeted Trump and Tom Barrack—two figures who, according to the report, have faced criticism from Kurdish activists after supporting the Syrian government's operation to bring Kurdish-populated areas back under Damascus's control.

The Daily Beast also contextualized this attack alongside other security challenges facing the U.S. Department of Defense, citing the incident where U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset disclosed military operational details via the messaging app Signal. The outlet further pointed out that, several months earlier, Hegset had awarded a $100 million cybersecurity contract to a company that itself had a history of massive data leaks.

TechRadar Pro: Technical and political analysis of the attack

While addressing the technical aspects of the attack, TechRadar Pro identified the two targeted sites as key U.S. military hubs for the development of emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The outlet explained that the compromised pages were hosted on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and the WordPress content management system; it remains unclear exactly which vulnerability the attackers exploited to gain access.

TechRadar Pro also sought to explain the political motivation behind the attack. According to the report, the perpetrators were likely Kurdish supporters who felt betrayed by the shift in U.S. policy toward the Kurds—specifically the Trump administration's support for Turkish and Syrian operations against Kurdish-populated areas.

Daily Kos: Focusing on the Trump Administration's Security Weaknesses

Citing reports from *The Daily Beast* and *Cyberscoop*, *Daily Kos* described this attack as yet another indication of the Trump administration's cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Highlighting the anti-Trump slogans posted on military websites, the outlet noted that this was not the first time the Trump administration had faced an information security crisis; it also referenced the incident involving the leak of confidential discussions regarding the Yemen war via the Signal messaging app.

Raw Story: A Warning Regarding Military Infrastructure Security

*Raw Story* also reported the details of the attack but focused primarily on warnings issued by cybersecurity experts.

Citing Feross Aboukhadijeh, CEO of the software supply chain security firm Socket, the outlet reported that the core issue is not merely the alteration of page content; rather, the attack reveals that parts of the U.S. Army's public-facing infrastructure had been left without proper updates or oversight for an extended period.

According to the expert, the incident is not simply an act of cyber-vandalism but an indication of weaknesses in the security management of the U.S. Army's online systems.

U.S. Army Response

Both websites were taken offline after reporters from *Cyberscoop* contacted the Army.

U.S. Army spokesperson Major Sean Minton stated that the compromised pages were hosted on a legacy platform managed by a third-party vendor and were not connected to the Army's primary operational network.

According to him, technical teams immediately secured the compromised pages, and investigations into the source of the attack are ongoing.

Why was this attack significant?

What elevated this incident beyond a mere act of cyber-vandalism was its coincidence with Donald Trump’s visit to Turkey and the sensitive nature of the Kurdish issue.

Virtually all US media outlets noted that while the Kurds had been America’s primary ally in the fight against ISIS in recent years, Washington’s shift in approach toward the Syrian Kurds—and its move to align more closely with Ankara—has sparked dissatisfaction among some of the Kurds' supporters.