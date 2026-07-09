Corruption in Al-Sudani’s Government Had Turned into "Plunder"

According to Kurdpress, Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, criticized the approach to combating corruption under Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government during a television interview, asserting that the corruption had become so widespread that it should be described as the "plunder" of public assets rather than simply "corruption."

Referring to the case of Adnan al-Jumaili, Al-Maliki stated: "So far, only Adnan al-Jumaili's case has come to light, but there are many others like him in various sectors—including electricity, ports, and other institutions."

He added that while the Prime Minister had pledged to combat corruption, the issue is not limited to Adnan al-Jumaili alone; many similar cases have yet to be exposed.

The head of the State of Law Coalition also claimed that corruption has spread within the current government to an unprecedented degree. At the same time, he acknowledged that all previous governments had also faced corruption, but asserted that the level and scope of corruption seen in Iraq today are unprecedented.