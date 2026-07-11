Germany to Close Its Military Base in Erbil

According to Kurdpress, the German weekly *Der Spiegel* reported that the German government plans to shut down its military camp near Erbil International Airport by the end of September and withdraw most of the troops stationed there from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The report notes that the German Ministry of Defence has informed the country's parliament of this decision.

In recent months, coinciding with rising regional tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, this military base has faced escalating security threats. Although German troops were not directly targeted by missile or drone strikes, their proximity to US forces frequently forced them to spend nights in secure shelters.

Christiane Noack, a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defence, confirmed that the ministry had informed the relevant parliamentary committees of the decision but declined to provide further details regarding the timing or method of the withdrawal due to security considerations. She emphasized, "This process will be carried out based on meticulous planning; there will be no hasty withdrawal. "There is an exit strategy for every military mission, and this plan has been formulated in full coordination with our partners." Noack also announced that, following the closure of the center, a small group of German military advisors would remain in the region to continue providing support, training, and advice to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces.

This decision comes as the mission of German forces in Iraq has, over the past years, focused primarily on training and strengthening the capabilities of Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga within the framework of the international coalition against ISIS.