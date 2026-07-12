Visas issued at Samalka crossing are valid throughout Syria

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Border Crossings Authority announced that the Samalka border crossing is an official crossing of the country and visas issued at this crossing are valid in all Syrian provinces. The institution also explained the details regarding the entry conditions of foreign nationals, how to obtain a visa, and entry regulations.

According to Rudaw, Mazen Al-Aloush, the director of public relations at the General Directorate of Border Crossings and Customs in an interview with the network, provided explanations about the legal status of the Samalka crossing, the conditions for issuing visas, and the regulations for passing through this crossing.Regarding the possibility of entry of citizens of Arab countries and other countries through the Samalka crossing, Al-Aloush said that all foreign nationals can enter Syria through this crossing and that the Syrian government has not compiled any list of prohibitions based on nationality for entry through this crossing. He emphasized that the entry of passengers is carried out in accordance with current laws and regulations and after complying with legal conditions and obtaining a visa.

Regarding the method of issuing visas at the Samalka crossing, he also stated that the mechanism for issuing visas at this crossing is the same as at other official Syrian crossings. According to him, nationals of countries that are subject to receiving visas at the border can receive their visas at the crossing after completing administrative procedures and paying the prescribed fees.The Director of Public Relations of the General Directorate of Border Crossings and Customs in Syria added: “Citizens of countries that require a prior visa or permit to enter Syria must apply through the Syrian diplomatic missions or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration before traveling, because issuing this type of visa at the border is not possible.”

Al-Aloush also said about the entry of foreign journalists and media groups that they must coordinate with the Foreign Media Department of the Syrian Ministry of Information before traveling. According to him, this department, after reviewing, issues an official entry permit and notifies it to the border crossing, and without going through this process, journalists will not be allowed to enter. He added that journalists and media teams who have received an official permit will be exempted from paying the entry fee in accordance with the regulations.Finally, he emphasized the official nature of the Samalka crossing, saying that this crossing operates under the supervision of the General Directorate of Syrian Border Crossings and Customs, and all border and customs procedures are carried out in accordance with Syrian laws. According to Al-Aloush, entry stamps and visas issued at this crossing are considered official documents, and their holders can travel to all Syrian provinces without the need for additional permits, subject to compliance with the relevant residency laws and regulations.