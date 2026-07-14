Oil production level in Sheikhan field has increased

According to KurdPress, the Gulf Keystone Petroleum Oil Company announced that after the resumption of its activities, it has increased the level of oil production in the Sheikhan field in the Kurdistan Region and is now producing more than 43 thousand barrels of oil per day.The company also indicated that it will conduct additional operations on oil wells in the coming weeks to improve production levels, while closely monitoring the security situation in the Kurdistan Region and the region.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum added that it plans to sign long-term oil export contracts to be able to sell its produced oil at world market prices