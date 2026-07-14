14 July 2026 - 15:09

Oil production level in Sheikhan field has increased

Oil production level in Sheikhan field has increased

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Oil Company announced an increase in oil production in the Sheikhan field in the Kurdistan Region, and announced that after the resumption of activities, the daily production of the field has reached more than 43 thousand barrels; at the same time, the company announced plans to further develop wells and sign long-term export contracts with the aim of selling oil based on world prices.

According to KurdPress, the Gulf Keystone Petroleum Oil Company announced that after the resumption of its activities, it has increased the level of oil production in the Sheikhan field in the Kurdistan Region and is now producing more than 43 thousand barrels of oil per day.The company also indicated that it will conduct additional operations on oil wells in the coming weeks to improve production levels, while closely monitoring the security situation in the Kurdistan Region and the region.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum added that it plans to sign long-term oil export contracts to be able to sell its produced oil at world market prices

News ID 161340

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