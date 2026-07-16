We must use the tools of war and diplomacy together

According to Kurd Press, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued an explanatory statement on the war and the current developments on Wednesday night, July 14, 2021, stating: "These days, when the fire of war has flared up again, questions are being asked among people and different groups, and everyone answers them according to their own perspective."Are we looking for war? Will the war and the shadow of war end? Can we achieve our goals through negotiations? When we are facing a treacherous America, what is the point of negotiations? And ultimately, the important issue is how to get our rights and win this war?

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly added in this statement: If we look at this issue from the perspective of national interests, national security, and away from a partisan perspective, we can reach clear, clear, and precise answers. First, we must know that we are in a substantive and existential war with America, the goal of which is not only to overthrow the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran as the main institution of the right front, but also to dismember our beloved country of Iran. This enemy’s strategy has not changed.

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, stating that we correctly closed the Strait of Hormuz in the 40-day war, unlike the 12-day war, said: Because it had caused insecurity and jeopardized our national security. Today, our national security is also in maintaining the "Iranian arrangements" on the Strait of Hormuz and the maximum safe and harmless passage of commercial ships through this waterway to create security for Iran.

He added: What process have we gone through now to realize this position? With the start of the third imposed war in March, our armed forces exercised their control over the Strait. During the negotiations, we also established the Iranian resistance and arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz in paragraph 5 of the memorandum of understanding and made it a lever for implementing the other 4 paragraphs of our outputs from the memorandum of understanding.Now that we have reached the stage of implementing the memorandum, America, which is legally and diplomatically powerless, wants to use force to undermine the Iranian arrangements, but we, based on the achievements we have made in the memorandum, must stand firm until the rights of the nation are realized. The enemy is exerting pressure to compensate for its defeat, but Iran, relying on its power, will not allow the enemy to impose its will.

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly noted in this statement: Dear people of Iran! Have faith that your suppressed hatred and this unique unity of each and every Iranian nation on the field will guarantee our victory. Not only are we not afraid of threats and war with the enemy, but under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will give a decisive response to these crimes to the criminal enemy.