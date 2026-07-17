Trump was furious over Netanyahu's criticism of Turkey's possible return to the F-35 program

According to Kurdistan Press, the American news agency Axios reported, citing a number of American and Israeli officials, that US President Donald Trump, after returning from the 36th NATO summit, was extremely angry over Benjamin Netanyahu's statements in an interview with Fox News.

According to Anatoly Turki, according to this report, Netanyahu had taken a critical stance in this interview regarding the possibility of Turkey's return to the F-35 fighter jet production and purchase program.A US official also told Axios that Trump believes that “the Israeli prime minister has no right to comment on this matter.”

Axios also claimed that Netanyahu has made several attempts in recent weeks to travel to Washington to meet with the US president, but none of these requests have been met with a positive response so far.

On the other hand, it was announced yesterday that Netanyahu has canceled his planned trip to the US. The official reason for this decision was the change of the date of the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham, moving it to the end of this month.