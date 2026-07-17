The key to resolving financial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad

According to KurdPress, Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers, announced in an interview with TV 8 that Baghdad's sending of the region's employees' salaries depends on the fulfillment of three main conditions: the delivery of non-oil revenues, the implementation of the "ASYCUDA" customs system, and the resumption of the Kurdistan Region's oil exports.

Regarding the ASYCUDA system, he said that Erbil and Baghdad have reached an agreement on the implementation of this system, but there is still a technical and legal clause that is now up to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi to decide.This clause relates to the mechanism for receiving revenues and how they are divided between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Amanj Rahim also added that despite the decrease in the region's non-oil revenues, the federal government still insists on receiving 120 billion dinars per month as a share of domestic revenues.

The Secretary of the Council of Ministers emphasized that the implementation of the Asicuda electronic system will increase non-oil revenues and, as a result, the Kurdistan Region will be able to fulfill its financial obligations to Baghdad more easily.