The Old Jendere Bridge; An Engineering Masterpiece in Turkish Kurdistan

According to Kurdpress, Semsor, which is located in the Middle Euphrates region, has been one of the strategic cities of the region throughout history due to its geographical location. This city, which reaches the Arabian deserts in the south and the Taurus Mountains in the north, forms the northernmost geographical part of the so-called "Fertile Crescent".For this reason, throughout history, 16 civilizations have ruled this region, including the Hittites, the Kingdom of Cuma, the Hurrians, the Mitanni, the Romans, the Byzantines, the Seljuks, and the Ottomans.

In this city, which resembles an open-air museum, there are about 300 historical and cultural monuments belonging to different civilizations. One of the most important of these monuments is the Cendere Bridge, which is located about 55 kilometers from the city center.

The Cendere Bridge was built on the Cendere River and on the route connecting the cities of Kahta and Sinjic during the reign of the Roman Emperor Septimius Severus. This bridge, which is 1,826 years old, has still stood the test of time.

It is estimated that the construction of this bridge was carried out between 198 and 200 AD.The Jendere Bridge was built without any mortar and only by interlocking huge hewn stones, and is known as the widest and second tallest single-arch bridge in the world from the Roman era. The bridge is 120 meters long and 7 meters wide and consists of only one main arch.

The height of this arch reaches about 30 meters. The Jendere Bridge was also a place for vehicles to cross until 1997, and in this regard, it is considered one of the oldest bridges in the world that has been continuously used by vehicles for the longest period.

A column that fell victim to the battle for the throne

The Jendere Bridge was built by the 16th Legion "Flavia Firma" for the safe passage of the Roman army and supply forces across the Jendere River, during the campaigns against the Sassanid Empire.

At the entrance to the bridge, two columns were erected in honor of Emperor Septimius Severus and his wife, Julia Domna.Also at the exit of the bridge, two more columns were built in honor of the emperor's two sons, Caracalla and Geta.

However, after the emperor's death, a battle for succession broke out between the two brothers, which ended with Geta's death. Caracalla, who had won the competition, ordered the destruction of Geta's memorial column. For this reason, today, only three of the original four columns remain next to the bridge.

The Jender Bridge, which is located within the boundaries of the Mount Nemrut National Park and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, hosts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year.