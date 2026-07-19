Democratic Party media have removed Sulaymaniyah from the national security circle

According to KurdPress, Latif Nirowayi, head of the media board of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced in a video message that what the media of the Kurdistan Democratic Party published last night about Sulaymaniyah and various areas of this province was "no less than the attacks themselves."He said that these media outlets, contrary to the provisions of the Journalism Law in the Kurdistan Region and the instructions of the Ministry of Interior of the region, have directly covered the scene of the events, published information related to these areas, and tried to spread an atmosphere of fear and panic among citizens.

The forces added that with these actions, the Democratic Party media outlets have "taken Sulaymaniyah out of the scope of national security" and have acted like enemy media outlets.

He also emphasized that the soft and tolerant treatment of the Sulaymaniyah administration with the Democratic Party media outlets is unimaginable in any advanced country.

The head of the Patriotic Union Media Board further demanded that the relevant institutions in the Sulaymaniyah administration carry out their actions within the framework of the Journalists Syndicate Law and the instructions of the Ministry of Interior of the region.