Targeting our nation is not acceptable in any way

Kurdistan Press

According to Khandan, Bafel Jalal Talabani issued a statement on Saturday evening: "Last night, the security and sovereignty of our nation faced a major and unacceptable violation. An attack with ballistic missiles fired from Iranian soil targeted our land and our heroic security forces.He added, referring to the current priorities of the Kurdistan Regional Government authorities: “Our most important task in the current situation is to maintain security, welfare and protection of citizens. All relief agencies and defense forces are on full alert and are working non-stop to ensure security throughout the region. In these difficult circumstances, we stand with our brothers in Erbil, and an attack on any of us is an attack on all of us.”

The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan called on citizens to remain calm and follow the instructions of the security institutions. “We will all stand together with solidarity and perseverance,” he said.

Talabani went on to describe the attack as “a deliberate act, a gross violation of international law and an escalation of tensions without any justification,” adding: “We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms.It should be clear that targeting our nation is unacceptable in any way, and the security of our people is a red line that must not be crossed.”

He also clarified: “We do not seek to increase tensions or spread instability in the region, but our restraint should not be interpreted as a lack of will or inability. We are actively coordinating with our allies and partners to provide a diplomatic, intelligent, decisive and effective response to protect our nation.”

Talabani concluded by calling for an immediate cessation of these hostile actions and an immediate explanation for these violations, stressing: “Our focus will remain on defense, de-escalation and the full protection of our citizens.»

It is worth noting that on Friday, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out missile and drone attacks against areas in the Kurdistan Region, in one of which nine Peshmerga forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party were killed and several others were injured.

Tensions between Iran and the United States in recent months have had a direct impact on the security, economy, and stability of the Kurdistan Region. As these tensions have increased, border areas have faced greater risks. Iran has also repeatedly carried out missile and drone attacks in the Kurdistan Region in recent years against the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish armed groups and bases affiliated with the United States.