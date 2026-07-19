My only wish is to have a grave for my son

According to KurdPress, Dezvar Aydın, known by his organizational name Rinas, a member of the People's Protection Units (YPG), was killed during the 2019 clashes in Afrin, in northern and eastern Syria, but seven years later, his body has still not been returned to his family.

The Aydın family, who live in the village of Barman in the Savur district of Mardin province, have been waiting for the return of their son's body for years.However, the Artoklu Social Security Directorate has issued a notice for the second time, issuing an amount of 80,333 liras as a debt for the General Health Insurance (GSS) premium in the name of Dezvar Aydın. The notice states that this debt was calculated from May 20, 2026.

In addition to paying this amount, the Aydın family has asked the government to clarify the fate of his body, just as it has registered a financial debt for their son. According to them, while the official registration process for Dezvar's death has not yet been completed, the family has been demanding the return of his body for seven years.

"My son was very calm and kind"

Dezvar's mother, Emine Aydın, stated that she has been waiting for the return of her son's body for seven years and said: "My son was very kind at home. He helped with all the housework and was always with his family and friends. He never harmed anyone. He was a calm young man.My son lost his life in what he considered a righteous struggle. There are still many families who have not found not only the bodies but even the bones of their children. Our villages were burned and emptied, and the hearts of many mothers were broken. Despite all this pain, I have never regretted the path my son chose.”

“I have not sold the Dezwar sheep yet”

Emine Aydüğün said that she has taken care of the sheep her son took care of all these years.

She added: “I was sick myself at the time. One of my sons was imprisoned in 2016 just for publishing a photo of his brother, and my other son was also a soldier. It was very difficult for me to take care of the livestock. My wife said I would sell the sheep, but I did not allow it. I said these are Dezwar sheep. I have not sold them yet. When I'm around them, I feel like I can smell my son.Now these are my only joys.”

“There was no body, no grave, and no permission to hold a ceremony”

Dzhwar’s mother said she heard the news of her son’s death on TV.

She explained: “After he left in 2014, we spoke occasionally for six years, but in the last few years I neither saw him nor heard his voice. I learned about his death on TV. They showed him his photo and told him his name. I asked about his body right away, but they didn’t give it to us. Even today, I don’t know where his body is. He died during the airstrikes on Afrin. They didn’t even allow us to set up a mourning tent, so we had to hold the ceremony at home. There was no body, no grave. This is a great suffering for a mother."

"I go to the cemetery every day"

"I go to the cemetery every day," said Emine Aydüğün, who has been trying for years to have a grave for her son. "All the young people who died in the Kurdish freedom struggle are my children, just as my son is the child of all mothers. I just want my son to have a grave. I go to the cemetery every day. My son does not have a grave, but I visit the graves of his friends and comfort myself with them. I wish he had a grave too. He had been a shepherd in these mountains for years, and today, wherever I look, his memory comes to mind. That is why I take care of his sheep and find solace in them. I hope that one day my son's body will be found. My only wish is to visit his grave, embrace his soil, and smell his scent before I die."