Masrour Barzani calls for an end to attacks on the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Sunday stressed the regional government's support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's campaign to fight corruption.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, he said during the inauguration of a project that the region is Baghdad's essential partner in this mission that helps improve the economic, political and security situation throughout Iraq.Barzani described relations with Baghdad as very good and stressed the region's continued support for the Zaidi government to fully guarantee the constitution without discrimination in order to ensure that the people of Kurdistan achieve their legal rights like all Iraqis and to end past policies based on discrimination between the region and other provinces.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq emphasized that the region is not a party to the current wars and conflicts in the Middle East region and has no desire to enter them.

He condemned the continuous and unjustifiable attacks on the region and called for an end to these attacks, which are detrimental to everyone without exception.

Barzani called on all political forces to prioritize the supreme interests of citizens and the existence of the region over group and party interests, and emphasized the need to activate the Kurdistan Parliament and not turn it into a hostage in the hands of any party to achieve personal interests or to close down services provided to citizens.He reiterated the need for all parties to extend a hand of partnership and coalition in this critical situation to activate legal institutions.