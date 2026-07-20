We have no organizational affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood

According to KurdPress, in its latest positions, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, while emphasizing the Islamic identity of this party, has announced that it is a politically independent Kurdish movement and has no organizational or decision-making affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood or any domestic or foreign political movement.Mustafa Abdullah, spokesman for the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, referred to speculation about the possibility of the Muslim Brotherhood being placed on the US list of terrorist groups and said that this issue would not affect the Islamic Union, as the party operates under the laws of the Kurdistan Region, has an independent legal personality and makes its political decisions independently.

He also clarified that the Islamic Union was inspired by the moderate school of thought of the Muslim Brotherhood, but described the Brotherhood not as a global party, but rather as a “school of thought” based on moderation, dialogue, political participation, peaceful coexistence and opposition to extremism.Fateh Sangawi, a member of the leadership of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, also emphasized the same position, saying that the Islamic Union is a “Kurdish-Islamic” party that operates according to the laws of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and has no political or organizational affiliation outside the region.

He added that although the party has benefited from the moderate ideas of the Muslim Brotherhood, it is completely independent politically and makes all its decisions based on the interests and conditions of the Kurdistan Region.