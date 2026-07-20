Silvana, Urmia, was targeted by a missile attack

According to the KPress report, Hamed Safari stated: This Monday at around 3 am, a point near the Silvana district of Urmia was targeted by an enemy missile.

He continued: Following this attack, several people were injured, and with the immediate presence of the Red Crescent Society and emergency rescue forces, initial medical measures were taken for them and the injured were transferred to medical centers.

Further details about this attack and the center that was targeted have not been published so far.