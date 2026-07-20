Kermanshah was shaken by two strong earthquakes

According to a KurdPress reporter; these earthquakes lasted a few seconds and their tremors were completely felt.

On social networks, users from different areas of Kermanshah such as: Oramanat and Sarpol Zahab and . have felt this earthquake.

According to the preliminary report, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale and the second earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was near Kozran.

The date and time of the earthquake were announced as 07:13:17 minutes.