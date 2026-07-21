Climate change is a shared responsibility that goes beyond politics

According to a KurdPress reporter, in 2015, at the same time as the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, an agreement under the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was approved and signed by representatives of 195 countries regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The goal of this agreement is to have a stronger response to the threat of climate change and seeks to promote the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.Meanwhile, although Iran is a member of this agreement, it has not implemented it as it should and does not pay much attention to this treaty. A country that has faced a decrease in rainfall due to climate change and is experiencing a critical water situation.

In this context, "Arsen Zhusip. Arsen Zhusip," an environmental and tourism activist from Kazakhstan who had traveled to Iran for some time, has warned about the environmental situation in Iran and found the people's inattention in this regard and the government's negligence regarding the Paris environmental agreement worrying. In an article, he spoke about the importance of the Paris Agreement for combating climate change and described it as an issue beyond politics.

In this article, a copy of which was provided to the Kurdistan Press Agency, it is stated:

Climate change is no longer a distant scientific issue.This is already evident in rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, floods, dust storms, dwindling water resources, and increasing pressure on agriculture and public health. Across the globe, environmental instability has become one of the defining challenges of the 21st century.

For countries like Iran, this is particularly urgent. Water scarcity, land degradation, and air pollution are increasingly affecting daily life and long-term economic stability. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned of severe water stress and declining groundwater levels, describing water security as a major national concern for decades to come. The country also faces recurring drought cycles that are putting further strain on agriculture and urban supply systems.

Air pollution is another serious challenge.In large cities such as Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, poor air quality has significant long-term consequences for public health, including increased risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It also reduces overall quality of life and places additional burden on healthcare systems.

At the global level, the main framework for climate cooperation is the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015. Its main goal is to limit the increase in global temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. The agreement requires countries to submit national climate plans (NDCs), report progress regularly and transparently, and scale up actions over time. It also encourages financial and technological support from developed countries to developing countries.A key feature of the agreement is its flexible structure: it does not impose the same emission reduction targets on all countries. Instead, each country determines its own nationally determined contribution based on its economic capacity and level of development.

Most of the world’s countries are parties to the agreement. The Paris Framework has been signed or ratified by almost all countries in the world, with around 195 members (including the European Union), making it one of the most widely accepted international treaties in history. Only a very small number of countries remain outside full participation, while others are at various stages of signature, ratification or domestic implementation. Iran has signed the agreement, but has not completed its ratification and full implementation. Libya is not a party to the agreement.The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2017 under President Donald Trump and rejoined in 2021 under President Joe Biden. Since then, U.S. climate policy has reflected broader political divisions over energy strategy and environmental regulation.

In the case of Iran, some analysts believe that a more centralized regulatory system could, in principle, enable effective enforcement of environmental standards if prioritized at the national level. At the same time, economic constraints and limited access to some international technologies could make the environmental transition more challenging.Full engagement with international climate frameworks can also improve a country’s global standing and facilitate cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, water management, pollution control, and sustainable urban development. Such cooperation can provide long-term benefits for environmental protection, public health, and economic renewal.

The Earth’s ecological systems are deeply interconnected. Dust from the Sahara Desert is transported across the Atlantic Ocean, depositing mineral-rich particles in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and elsewhere in South America, helping to maintain soil fertility in one of the world’s most important ecosystems.

Another important example is the melting of the Arctic ice caps. The Arctic acts as a global temperature regulator by reflecting solar radiation back into space.As the ice melts, darker ocean surfaces absorb more heat, accelerating global warming. This process affects atmospheric circulation and ocean currents around the world, contributing to changes in precipitation patterns, stronger heat waves, changes in storm tracks, and rising sea levels that affect coastal areas worldwide. Changes in the Arctic therefore have systemic effects on the entire planet.

Humanity has also shown that coordinated global action can solve major environmental crises. The response to ozone depletion caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) led to the Montreal Protocol. Through international cooperation and phased limits on harmful chemicals, the ozone layer has shown clear signs of recovery. The Protocol remains one of the strongest examples of successful global environmental management.Climate change is ultimately neither an Eastern nor a Western issue. It is neither ideological nor political. Dust storms and rising temperatures respect no borders. Every government – ​​whether in Tehran, Washington, Beijing or Brussels – has a responsibility to future generations.

The main challenge is not just signing agreements, but ensuring consistent implementation, scientific cooperation and long-term trust between nations. Without these, global climate policy risks remaining symbolic rather than transformative. However, global climate responds not to political narratives but to physical reality. Humanity has become powerful enough to take care of its home planet by embracing the very tool that made humans the strongest species in the first place – communication.