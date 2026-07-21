Claims of recording 922 attacks on the Kurdistan Region since the beginning of March

According to KurdPress, the media outlet "Draw" published an infographic with statistics on attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq between February 28 and July 20, 2026, claiming that during this period, 922 drone and missile attacks were carried out by Iran and its allied groups against various regions of the Kurdistan Region.

According to these statistics, 178 people have been killed and injured as a result of these attacks, of which 30 people died and 148 were injured.

The report ranked Erbil province as the top targeted region with 628 attacks.This is followed by Sulaymaniyah with 261 attacks, Dohuk with 31 attacks and Halabja with 2 attacks.

According to these statistics, more than two-thirds of the attacks recorded during this period occurred in Erbil province.

These statistics have not yet been confirmed or denied by official sources from the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Regional Government or the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and can currently only be relied upon as a report published by the media outlet "Dero". Therefore, details regarding the number of attacks and casualties require verification through official and independent sources.