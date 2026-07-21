We do not want a parliament that is formed only to elect you

According to KurdPress, Shaswar Abdul Wahid, head of the New Generation Movement, stated in a video message in response to the words of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region: "We do not want a parliament that meets only to elect you.»

He added: “We want a parliament that can call the prime minister and ministers to account, hold them accountable, and have a supervisory role throughout its term, not be active for one day and ignored for four years.”

Shaswar Abdul Wahid emphasized that his coalition wants a parliament with real powers and efficient government institutions, and believes that the way of governance in the Kurdistan Region must change so that institutions have a real place and public wealth and resources are put at the service of the people.

He also said about the coalition’s lawsuit in the Iraqi Federal Court to annul the decisions of the previous regional government, that this lawsuit is not to the detriment of anyone, and any illegal decision, whether by the current government or future governments, must be annulled.