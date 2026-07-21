Stray dog ​​kills 3-year-old child

According to Kurd Press, this is no longer an "accident"; it is the direct result of years of inaction, lack of planning, and indifference; the Sanandaj Municipality and the Islamic City Council have repeatedly received warnings from the media, citizens, and families about the danger of stray dogs spreading.Many times, images of dogs attacking children and citizens were published, many times families screamed, and many times the media wrote; but the outcome of all these warnings was only silence.

As if until today, no child's life was worth enough for city managers to get up from their desks; today, public opinion has the right to ask what exactly the mayor of Sanandaj is accountable for? If ensuring the security of the most basic right of citizens and children is not the duty of city management, then what is the duty?

What action has the city council, which should be supervising the performance of the municipality, taken in the past years? How many public meetings have been held about this crisis? How many times has the mayor been asked for an explanation? How many executive resolutions have been passed, the results of which can be seen on the streets of Sanandaj?

The answer is clear; almost nothing; what is more regrettable is that after each incident, the same repetitive cycle begins; expressing regret, promising to investigate, holding a meeting, and then forgetting.But the family that lost its three-year-old child today no longer wants promises or meetings.

Today, Sanandaj mourns a child who could have survived if city officials had taken the warnings of previous years seriously.