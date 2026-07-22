The story of the transformation of sports in Syrian Kurdistan

According to KurdPress, during the Baath Party's rule in Syria, sports in the Kurdish regions were not just a social activity or an arena for sports competitions, but had become a tool within the framework of the government's security and centralist policies.However, developments after the establishment of the autonomous administration in northern and eastern Syria changed the course of sports in these regions; today, sports are recognized as a means of social development, youth participation and the presence of women in the public sphere.

Since the formation of the Syrian government, policies of denial of Kurdish identity have been gradually implemented in various fields, including sports. This process reached its peak with the rise to power of the Baath Party, and clubs, athletes and sports activities in Kurdish areas came under the strict supervision of the central government. During this period, all matters related to clubs, budgets, competitions and leagues were managed from Damascus, and local clubs did not have much authority to plan and develop.According to information released by the Autonomous Administration’s Youth and Sports Department, the Baathist regime’s sports policy focused on political and security control rather than on developing sports and youth talent. Within this framework, the establishment of clubs with Kurdish identities and names was not permitted, and some clubs were forced to change their names. Also, in selecting athletes for the Syrian national teams, political affiliation, security assessments, and relations with the government often took precedence over athletic ability.

Another consequence of these policies was the exclusion of a large number of Kurdish athletes from participating in national teams. In addition, the government’s limited investment in sports infrastructure in Kurdish-populated areas, especially in the Jazira region, prevented many sports from growing and developing. The lack of halls, stadiums, and standard facilities also discouraged some young people from continuing their sports activities. Despite these restrictions, clubs such as “Al-Jihad” (Qamishlo), “Al-Jazeera,” and “Al-Khabour” were able to introduce successful athletes to Syrian sports in fields such as football, track and field, wrestling, and martial arts; a success that becomes even more important in the context of widespread restrictions.

One of the most important changes of this period has been the expansion of women's participation in sports. Women's football, basketball and volleyball teams were formed and special women's competitions were held. The participation of girls and women in disciplines such as karate, taekwondo, judo, track and field and chess has also increased, and more women are working as coaches, referees and sports managers in sports structures.

The Department of Youth and Sports of the Autonomous Administration has announced that increasing youth participation in sports activities is one of the most important goals of this institution. Accordingly, school competitions, summer programs, talent search projects and competitions between teams belonging to different ethnicities and communities have been put on the agenda with the aim of cultivating a new generation of athletes and strengthening social coexistence.Despite economic challenges, the consequences of war, and the lack of facilities, sports in Syrian Kurdistan continue to be an important social sphere; an area that has moved from the era of complete control of the central government and security policies to a stage where the local administration considers it part of a social development program, youth participation, and strengthening solidarity among the region's residents.