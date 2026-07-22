Two Syrian female students disappeared on their way to Latakia University

According to Kurdistan Press, local Syrian sources announced that two Latakia University students who were on their way to take exams have gone missing and there is no information about their fate yet.

According to reports published in local Syrian sources, the families of the two students went to Latakia University to seek information, but they were not allowed to enter.The two students also received messages from an unknown sender saying, “You have chosen the right path.”

Local sources identified the two students as Shahad Yael Jadid, a nursing student, and Nagham Ayman Jadid, a student at the Faculty of Education. The two girls are related and cousins.

In recent months, there have been numerous reports of women disappearing in the coastal areas of Syria, raising concerns among the public.