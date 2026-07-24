No point of Iraqi soil will be a threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran

According to Kurd Press, Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, in a meeting with the Iranian President in Tehran, emphasized that the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran is of particular importance to Iraq and stated: No point of Iraqi soil will be allowed to become a place for threatening or creating insecurity against the Islamic Republic of Iran.The Iraqi Prime Minister also referred to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism and stated: The Iraqi nation will never forget Iran's support in confronting the ISIS terrorist group; support that was not merely at the level of political positions, but was provided practically alongside the Iraqi people to eradicate terrorism.

Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi added: Iraq will not accept any hostile action against the Islamic Republic of Iran from any party and is committed to security cooperation with Iran in this regard.

Referring to the presence of the country's economic ministers in Tehran, the Iraqi Prime Minister also said: All Iraqi economic ministers are present on this trip today to discuss and agree on everything that is in line with securing the common interests of the two countries.Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi also emphasized Baghdad's interest in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the economic, scientific, academic, health and treatment fields, and other areas of interest to the two countries.