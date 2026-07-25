Baghdad Calls on Tehran to Guarantee the Security of Iraqi Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

According to KurdPress, Al-Hurra Network reported, citing its special sources, that during his recent visit to Tehran, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi asked Iranian officials to guarantee the security of oil tankers carrying Iraqi oil through the Strait of Hormuz and to refrain from any attack on them.According to the report, which was also republished in the Kurdish media outlet Dromedia, Tehran has neither agreed to nor rejected the request and has not provided an official and transparent response to Baghdad.

The sources cited the Iraqi Prime Minister's recent visit to Washington and the signing of agreements between the Iraqi government and American companies as the reason for this cautious stance. According to these sources, Iran is likely not to respond positively to Baghdad's request due to these developments.

Iraq's request regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz is of particular importance to Baghdad, as more than 90 percent of the country's public revenues are provided by oil exports, and the majority of these exports are made through the Strait of Hormuz.The report also adds that before the war, Iraq exported about 90 million barrels of oil per month through the Strait of Hormuz, but this amount has decreased to about 10 million barrels in April.