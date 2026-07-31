Turkish prosecutor calls Kurdish a “foreign language” in indictment of Kurdish youth

According to KurdPress, an indictment has been prepared in the case of Furkan Oğlak, an 18-year-old youth from Amed (Diyarbakir), who was the target of a racist attack on July 13 while leaving for Kastamonu for work because he was listening to Kurdish music.After the attack, Oğlık was arrested on charges of “propaganda for the terrorist organization (PKK)” and transferred to Kastamonu Type E Prison. The Kastamonu Chief Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment in this case on July 27 and requested punishment for him.

Kurdish songs were recorded as “foreign language music”

In the indictment, the Kurdish language is mentioned as a “foreign language”. After Furkan Oğlık was arrested, his mobile phone and social media accounts were examined and the Kurdish songs identified in this examination were recorded in the case as “foreign language music” and presented as evidence.

In the indictment, a green, yellow and red cloth and a victory sign seen in the videos on Oğlık’s mobile phone were also evaluated by the prosecutor as objective evidence of the charge of “propaganda for a terrorist organization”