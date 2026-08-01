Hasan Basri Furaat, Kurdish politician buried in Khanus

According to Kurdistan Press, the body of Hasan Basri Furaat, who died in Germany on July 27, was received by his family members and relatives at Erzurum Airport.Meral Danish Beshtaş, the Dem Party representative from Erzurum, representatives of civil and political institutions, Dem Party co-mayors in the counties of Khanus, Qaraçuban, Gümüm and Qarayazi, and hundreds of citizens attended the ceremony to welcome Euphrates' body and escorted it to his home.

Qasem Furat, the head of the Sheikh Saeed Association and cousin of Hassan Basri Furat, spoke at the funeral about the pressures he endured during his life: “Unfortunately, the oppressors did not let Hassan serve his people. He was illegally punished and forced to emigrate to Europe due to the pressures. Hassan endured a life of refuge in Germany for 10 years, longing for his children, homeland, friends and companions.”

Qasem Furat added: “He left us a proud message; Hassan Basri used to say that we are the descendants of Sheikh Saeed, our path is the path of pride, we do not kneel and do not bow down to oppression.»

In her speech, Meral Danish Beshtaş also referred to the activities of Hassan Basri Furat on the issue of Kurdistan, saying that he was arrested and tried illegally, and that the results of his efforts were ignored by the appointment of a government administrator. In her speech, Beshtaş described Furat as a “martyr of Kurdistan and the Kurdish people” and said that many pressures and injustices had been imposed on him.

After the speeches, Friday prayers and funeral prayers were held, and a fatiha was recited for Hassan Basri Furat. Then, his body was buried in the village of Qol-Hisar, next to the tomb of Sheikh Mahmoud, the father of Sheikh Saeed and grandfather of Hassan Basri Furat.

At the end of the ceremony, Furat’s family announced that his mourning ceremony would be held for three days in the village of Qol-Hisar.