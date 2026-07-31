It is time to end the arbitrary actions of the militias

According to KurdPress, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Shiite National Movement, announced in a message that the behavior of the "dishonorable militias" and the fact that weapons remain out of the control of the government have been the main factors in the killing of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi security forces in the past and present.He added that while the armed forces are losing their lives, the commanders of these groups are enjoying security, peace and economic benefits, and stressed that these individual and irrational actions must end.

Sadr also said that he has no sympathy for those whose own actions have led to their deaths, and asked God to protect Iraq from any evil and wrongdoing.

These comments came after supporters of the armed groups reacted sharply on social media to Muqtada al-Sadr's previous message about the US and Saudi attacks on these groups, accusing him of supporting them instead of condemning the attacks.