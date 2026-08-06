Return of displaced people from Sarkani postponed

According to KurdPress, the return of the first convoy of displaced people from the city of Sarkani, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, was postponed due to the lack of preparations and logistical requirements. Security officials in Hasakah province announced that, according to the new plan, 648 families will return to their city on Monday, August 10.According to Noche TV, Mahmoud Khalil Ali, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Internal Security Forces (Asayesh) of Hasakah Province, announced the change in the time of the return of the first group of displaced people from the city of Sarhkani, by publishing a message on his official account on the X social network.

He announced that the first return convoy, which was previously scheduled to leave on Thursday, has been postponed due to the lack of complete infrastructure and logistical requirements.

According to Mahmoud Khalil Ali, after the end of the return process of the displaced people of Afrin city, 648 families of displaced people from Sarkani will return to their city on Monday, August 10.

He added that the convoy will move from the gathering point in the town of "Tuweineh" towards Sarkani and that all necessary coordination is being made to implement this stage of the return.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Hasakah Internal Security Forces emphasized that this action is being taken within the framework of the January 29 agreement and its aim is to provide the conditions for the safe and organized return of the displaced people to their areas.

In this regard, "Noureddine Ahmed", the governor of Hasakah, also met with a delegation of displaced residents of Sarkani who are residing in Hasakah and discussed the return process with them.The meeting was attended by the Internal Security Forces Command of Hasakah Province and a number of representatives of the province in the Syrian Parliament, and the two sides exchanged views on the necessary measures to facilitate the return of refugees.

The Governor of Hasakah emphasized in the meeting that ensuring security and providing suitable conditions for the return of refugees are among the main priorities of local officials in this province.