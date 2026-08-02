The return of displaced people to Sarkani has entered the implementation phase

According to KurdPress, the Sarkani Displaced People Committee announced that after completing the necessary preparations and coordination, the process of returning displaced people to this area has entered the implementation phase and it is expected that the first return convoy will leave for their areas of residence this week.The committee announced in an interview with Rudaw that in the first phase, about 500 families will return to the city of Sarkani and its surrounding villages, although the exact time of the start of this process has not yet been officially announced.

According to the committee, of the total number of returning families, about 400 families will return to the western villages of Sarkani, and 100 families will return to the city center.

The IDP Committee also emphasized that after the dispatch of the first convoy, the return process will continue in stages and in the form of successive convoys, and its implementation will be carried out according to the security situation in the region.

The committee added that with the cooperation and coordination of relevant institutions, efforts are being made to ensure the return of the IDPs in a safe, voluntary manner and with the necessary guarantees.According to the committee, the beginning of this phase could be the starting point for the process of returning all displaced people from the Sarhkani region to their homes and areas of residence.