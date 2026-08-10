Iraq should not become a platform for threatening neighboring countries

According to Kurdistan Press, Nechirvan Idris Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, wrote a message in Arabic on the social network "X" about the recent meeting of the Iraqi "Government Coalition" and wrote: In the meeting of the "Government Coalition" in Baghdad, which was held with the presence of my colleagues, including the heads of the four branches of government and the leaders of political factions, the latest regional and international developments were reviewed, as well as the general situation of the country and the challenges ahead. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing the implementation of the government's program, fulfilling commitments and realizing national priorities, especially those related to strengthening security, stability and improving the quality of services to citizens.Mr. Barzani's message continued: We also emphasized the importance of implementing the decision to monopolize arms ownership in the hands of the government, which strengthens the rule of law, ensures security and stability in Iraq, and at the same time, we noted that Iraq must remain a stabilizing force in the region and must not become a platform for threatening neighboring countries or other nations or a venue for such actions.

In the final part of the message, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq stated: In addition, we expressed our full support for the Prime Minister and the government in implementing their plans and measures to consolidate stability, as well as cooperating in the spirit of shared national responsibility to confront the current challenges, in a way that protects the supreme interests of our nation and advances the path of development and stability.