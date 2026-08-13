Araqchi invites Bafel Talabani to Tehran

According to KurdPress, Abbas Araqchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, discussed the latest security, political and economic developments in the region in a phone call with Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

According to a statement from the office of the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the two sides discussed solutions to end the current tensions in this call and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability and strengthening coordination to confront common challenges.Bafel Talabani also emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and diplomatic relations as the most effective path to reducing tensions, restoring peace and stability, and protecting the interests of the peoples of the region.

The two sides also discussed the historical and strategic relations between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and coordination based on common interests, good neighborliness, and regional stability.

Following the conversation, Abbas Araqchi invited Bafel Talabani to travel to Tehran to hold further discussions on the security and economic consequences of the tensions at the regional and international levels.