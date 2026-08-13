Iran-Turkey border talks on combating illegal immigration and drug trafficking

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Turkish delegation, headed by the Governor of Bozkurt, and the Iranian delegation, headed by Colonel Mehdi Habibzadeh, the Commander of the Border Guard of the Mako Region, held a meeting between the border officials of the two countries.Iran-Turkey Border Dialogue on Countering Illegal Migration and Drug Smuggling

The meeting discussed measures that can be taken to strengthen border security, prevent illegal migration, effectively combat drug trafficking, and increase the capacity of customs operations.

The officials of the two countries also exchanged views on ways to develop bilateral cooperation and increase coordination in the field of border security.