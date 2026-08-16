Hasakah Governor Meets with Representative of Presidential Committee Overseeing the January 29 Agreement

According to Kurdistan Press, Hasakah Governor Noureddine Ahmed welcomed Ziad Al-Ayish, a representative of the Presidential Committee Overseeing the January 29 Agreement, and a delegation of members of this committee. In this meeting, a number of service issues and important files related to citizens, as well as the progress of the integration process and ways to strengthen coordination between the relevant parties were discussed.According to the official website of the Hasakah Governorate, a series of service issues and important files related to citizens were discussed in this meeting. The implementation process of the integration process and mechanisms to strengthen coordination in this regard were also other topics of discussion.

The participants emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation to follow up on the cases under discussion, solve service problems, and complete the integration process.

At the end of this meeting, it was emphasized to develop a plan to continue following up on the actions and issues raised.