Syrian Ministry of Education Calls for Kurdish Language Teachers

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Ministry of Education announced that the process of recruiting Kurdish language teachers has begun and applicants who have the required educational qualifications and sufficient proficiency in the Kurdish language will be able to cooperate with the ministry after reviewing the conditions and passing the specified exams.According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian Ministry of Education announced that the call includes people who have a high school diploma (baccalaureate) and are fluent in Kurdish. Also, holders of a university degree or a teacher training institute certificate who are able to teach Kurdish can apply for this position.

The Syrian Ministry of Education announced that the level of proficiency of applicants in the Kurdish language will be measured through written and oral tests and based on uniform and specific criteria. After reviewing the applications, those who meet the necessary conditions will be contacted to participate in the relevant tests.

The ministry has asked applicants to complete the required information in full and send the necessary documents through a dedicated electronic link.The Syrian Ministry of Education also emphasized that this measure is being taken within the framework of implementing the provisions of Decree No. 13 of 2026, a decree issued on December 26 of last year, according to which the education and educational supervision departments are required to provide the necessary personnel for teaching the Kurdish language from among current employees or from outside the ministry, and in accordance with the specified conditions.