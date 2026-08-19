Masrour Barzani stresses full support for Sulaymaniyah following recent fires

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, spoke with Hawal Abu Bakr, Governor of Sulaymaniyah, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in a telephone call about the recent fire incident in the province.

In this call, Masrour Barzani expressed his deep concern about the fire in Sulaymaniyah and emphasized the need to intensify measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also stressed the full support of the Kurdistan Regional Government to the province of Sulaymaniyah in dealing with this incident and wished a speedy recovery to the citizens who were injured in the fire.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in a fuel warehouse in the Tangeru area of ​​Sulaymaniyah, which resulted in several explosions and 41 people being injured.

Today, a severe fire broke out in the Sulaymaniyah governorate building after a fuel tank caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.