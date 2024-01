The group said in a statement through affiliated accounts that fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a collation of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, attacked with drones a U.S. base at al-Omar oil field early in this morning.

On Tuesday, the group announced the targeting of a Coalition base in the countryside of the town of Rmelan, northeastern Syria.

The group stressed to continue targeting sites of U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria in support of Gaza.