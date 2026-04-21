Reducing transit dependence on the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, the reopening of the Syrian-Iraq border crossing on the Mosul-Hasaka axis after 15 years of closure can become one of the most important geopolitical and economic developments in the region. Iraqi officials have announced that this crossing will become an important route for the Development Road" project of Iraq in the future and will play a key role in connecting the country to Syria and Turkey."

Omar Al-Waili, the head of the Iraqi Border Guard Organization, has clearly said that this crossing will be one of the strategic routes for the development of trade and transit between Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

This development occurs in a situation where in recent weeks there have been signs of more serious coordination between Baghdad and Ankara to activate the Syrian route as a new communication corridor; A path that can largely bypass the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

It was previously reported that one of the strategic concerns of the Kurdistan Regional Government is the possibility of the formation of the Haske corridor after the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); A path that can weaken Erbil's commercial position and geopolitical leverage.

Experts believe that the Mosul-Qamishli-Mardin route also has a historical advantage, because its roots go back to the Ottoman era and it has been used as an active communication route since the past. For this reason, the infrastructurality of this route has already been proven and is considered more suitable for the development of railway lines. Also, due to the topographic conditions, the cost and time of project implementation in this axis will probably be less than the alternative options.

From a political point of view, this path is also attractive for Baghdad and Ankara, because it reduces their dependence on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Observers say that the recent tension over Iraqi oil exports through the Kurdistan Regional Pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, after Barzani's happy attempt to propose new preconditions, may have increased Baghdad's motivation to revive this alternative route.