The delegation of the Syrian interim government met with political parties and organizations in Qamishlo

According to Kurdpress, in continuation of the political movements related to the process of integration and implementation of the clauses of the January 29 agreement, a delegation from the interim government of Syria continued its trips to the island region by meeting with political parties and forces, including the Patriotic Council of the Syrian Kurds (ENKS), the Assyrian Democratic Organization and the Star Congress in Qamishlo.

According to Havar news agency, this delegation, headed by Hassan Abbas, the head of the political office of Haskeh province, first met with the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and discussed a number of political issues related to the current process.

These meetings are held in the framework of an extensive trip, the purpose of which is to examine the mechanisms of political cooperation and the steps ahead in the path of the integration of various forces in the region.

The delegation also met with the Patriotic Council of Kurds in Syria (ENKS), during which members of the leadership of this council, including Mohammad Ismail, Faisal Youssef, Suleiman Osso, Faslah Youssef, and Abdul Bari Khaluf, welcomed the government delegation.

Later, the delegation of the interim government also met with the Assyrian Democratic Organization and Jibraeel Moshi, the head of this organization, along with a number of members, hosted this delegation. In this meeting, the parties discussed common political issues.

In the end, the said delegation ended its trip by visiting Star Congress in Qamishlo. The coordination members of this organization including Berivan Khaled, Reyhan Loko and Amina Omar welcomed the delegation.

In these meetings, emphasis was placed on expanding the dialogue space between different parts of society, especially women's organizations, as well as examining the current political stage and strengthening communication channels.