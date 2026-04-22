Mohammad Haji Mahmood's request to Bafel Talabani to resolve the case of Lahore Talabani

According to Kurdpress, Mohammad Haji Mahmood announced: "In recent days, we learned through the media that the respected sister of Lahore Talabani said that she and her brother went on a hunger strike."

Referring to this issue, he added: "I request Mr. Bafel Talabani, the president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to find a suitable solution, because the history of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the late Jalal Talabani has always been known as the axis of freedom of expression."

He also stated that he had made the same request earlier in a meeting with the president of the Patriotic Union and his accompanying delegation in the Social Democratic Party, and now he once again emphasizes the need to adopt a suitable solution to end this issue.

In the end, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud expressed his hope that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan would be able to maintain this important and positive record and added: "This issue is a family problem and should be resolved in a proper way."